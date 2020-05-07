STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag gas leak hits movement of at least 9 Shramik special trains to shift stranded migrants

Published: 07th May 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with a woman victim of the styrene chemical gas leak incident being treated at KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with a woman victim of the styrene chemical gas leak incident being treated at KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday has affected movement of trains from the Simhachalam North railway station, including at least nine Shramik Special Trains ferrying stranded migrant workers to their home states, the railways said.

Eleven people have died and 1,000 others exposed to styrene vapour that leaked from a chemical plant in Vishakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius.

Staff at the Simhachalam north railway station, which is near the chemical plant LG Polymers started feeling suffocated and burning sensation in the eyes soon after the leak.

Trains crossing the railway station stopped from 8:35 am to 12 noon.

This affected movement of a number of trains, including 24 goods trains in 'Up' direction and 12 trains in the 'Down' direction.

In railway parlance, 'Up' refers a train travelling towards its base, and a 'down' to a train travelling away from its base.

Shramik Special trains which have been affected include the Abu Road-Visakhpatnam migrant special.

Other Shramik Special rakes, controlled by the Visakhapatnam-headquartered Waltair division, whose movement have been affected are Darbhanga-Thrissur, Hatia -Eranakulam, Saharsa-Chintakunta, Palakkad-Jagannathpur.

Some Shramik Special Trains have also been diverted via Vijayawada Railway station and Balharshah Railway Station.

These include Ghatkesar-Katihar, Katpadi-Hatia, Lingampalli-Bhagalpur and Kozhikode-Katihar migrant specials.

