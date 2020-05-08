Gas snuffs out bright medico’s life in Visakhapatnam

G Janardhan Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The bright future of a young student of Andhra Medical College came to an abrupt end with the LG Polymers gas leak at RR Venkatapuram on Thursday. The 19-year-old first-year MBBS student, Annepu Chandra Mouli, was among the 11 victims. A bright student who excelled in academics, he was reportedly studying till the early hours. Chandra Mouli was the eldest son of A Eswara Rao, a head constable at the Gopalapatnam police station.

As the gas leak suffocated the residents of Venkatapuram, locals started running for safety, and in the melee, some locals found the family of four, Chandra Mouli, his parents and younger brother, lying unconscious. Some people who noticed them on the ground shifted them to a hospital in an ambulance.

The paramedical staff in the ambulance tried their best to revive Chandra Mouli, but in vain. By the time they reached the King George Hospital, the aspiring doctor breathed his last, hospital authorities said. The other family members were shifted to different wards in the hospital where they regained consciousness later in the day, only to hear the shocking news.