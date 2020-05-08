STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gas snuffs out bright medico’s life in Visakhapatnam

The bright future of a young student of Andhra Medical College came to an abrupt end with the LG Polymers gas leak at RR Venkatapuram on Thursday.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Among the victims is first year MBBS student Chandramowli who fell unconscious due to gas leak died at King George hospital while undergoing treatment.

Among the victims is first year MBBS student Chandramowli who fell unconscious due to gas leak died at King George hospital while undergoing treatment.

By G Janardhan Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The bright future of a young student of Andhra Medical College came to an abrupt end with the LG Polymers gas leak at RR Venkatapuram on Thursday.  The 19-year-old first-year MBBS student, Annepu Chandra Mouli, was among the 11 victims. A bright student who excelled in academics, he was reportedly studying till the early hours. Chandra Mouli was the eldest son of A Eswara Rao, a head constable at the Gopalapatnam police station.

As the gas leak suffocated the residents of Venkatapuram, locals started running for safety, and in the melee, some locals found the family of four, Chandra Mouli, his parents and younger brother, lying unconscious. Some people who noticed them on the ground shifted them to a hospital in an ambulance.

The paramedical staff in the ambulance tried their best to revive Chandra Mouli, but in vain. By the time they reached the King George Hospital, the aspiring doctor breathed his last, hospital authorities said. The other family members were shifted to different wards in the hospital where they regained consciousness later in the day, only to hear the shocking news.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Medical College MBBS student Vishakapatnam gas leak
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp