STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Send experts to Vizag to provide better treatment, Naidu urges Centre

“As of now, a few people died and around 2,000 people have fallen sick due to the gas leakage.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed to the Centre to send medical teams with national and international expertise to provide treatment to the people affected by the gas leak at LG Polymers, in Visakhapatnam. 

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, the TDP chief, besides asking for an inquiry into the incident, said it was necessary to shift the entire unit to a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has no population living in the vicinity. “It is important to focus on mitigating further loss of lives and minimising the adverse health effects on the people of Visakhapatnam in the long run. The Centre should provide expertise and guidance to the AP government until the issue of gas leakage is brought to a logical conclusion,” the former chief minister said.

“As of now, a few people died and around 2,000 people have fallen sick due to the gas leakage. Since there may not be the required expertise in Visakhapatnam city to treat the people affected with styrene gas, I request you to send medical experts from India and abroad to treat the victims of styrene gas leak,” he said. Naidu said COVID-19 infects the lungs and reduces immunity of people.

Hence, it is essential that medical aid should be two-pronged keeping in mind the dual risks from styrene gas and COVID-19. “Necessary equipment to analyse and estimate the radius affected by styrene gas leak should be provided immediately,’’ he urged. Naidu demanded that all the people and animals in the affected radius be evacuated at once and necessary medical aid be provided to them. “In this crucial time, it is vital for us to recognise the importance of animals in general and domestic animals in particular,’’ Naidu said.

Naidu seeks Centre’s nod to visit Vizag
In a letter to PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Naidu sought permission for a special flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to visit the city and assess the post-disaster activities and console the affected people in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition. There was no response to Naidu’s letter from the Principal Secretary when reports last came in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu LG Polymers Visakhapatnam gas leak Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp