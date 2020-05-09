STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC reserves order on tenure of State Election Commissioner

On the last day of the final hearing, Advocate General S Sriram argued that petitions filed by 12 others after the former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar moved the court were not maintainable.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions filed against the ordinance promulgated by the State government amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, which changed the tenure and eligibility of the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy completed hearing arguments of the petitioners and the government but allowed both the parties to also file written submissions.

On the last day of the final hearing, Advocate General S Sriram argued that petitions filed by 12 others after the former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar moved the court were not maintainable. “The State government has every right to promulgate the ordinance and it is in accordance with the law,” he said. The SEC’s advocate CV Mohan Reddy requested the court to allow him to file written submissions to which the court agreed. 

File counter on liquor sale, government told

The High Court on Friday directed the State government to file a counter-affidavit in response to a petition filed seeking stay on the sale of liquor during the ongoing lockdown period. A division bench issued the orders on a public interest litigation and deferred hearing to Monday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AP Panchayat Raj Act Andhra Pradesh High Court AP Election Commissioner
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp