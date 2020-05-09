Andhra Pradesh HC reserves order on tenure of State Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions filed against the ordinance promulgated by the State government amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, which changed the tenure and eligibility of the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy completed hearing arguments of the petitioners and the government but allowed both the parties to also file written submissions.

On the last day of the final hearing, Advocate General S Sriram argued that petitions filed by 12 others after the former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar moved the court were not maintainable. “The State government has every right to promulgate the ordinance and it is in accordance with the law,” he said. The SEC’s advocate CV Mohan Reddy requested the court to allow him to file written submissions to which the court agreed.

File counter on liquor sale, government told

The High Court on Friday directed the State government to file a counter-affidavit in response to a petition filed seeking stay on the sale of liquor during the ongoing lockdown period. A division bench issued the orders on a public interest litigation and deferred hearing to Monday