STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports four COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases: tally now at 1,930

Chittoor district saw a sudden spurt in cases, with 11 reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, as some people who returned from the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai tested positive

Published: 09th May 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

A total 8,388 samples were tested from 9 a.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: The number of active COVID-19 cases slid below the 1,000 marks to 999 in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday though the overall tally rose to 1,930 with the addition of 43 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 toll in the state also increased by four to 45 while 45 more patients were discharged from hospitals, according to the latest bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, Krishna reported two and Kurnool one coronavirus casualty.

On Saturday, a 60-year-old woman from Vizianagaram district died in a hospital in neighboring Visakhapatnam. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago.

She was also suffering from a kidney ailment for some time now, he said.

Vizianagaram district, which remained coronavirus-free all these days, reported its first cases two days ago.

The woman was the first from the district to test positive for the virus. Following her death, the district now has three active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy informed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Covid here that more cases of the pandemic were being reported in Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts, bordering Tamil Nadu, as several farmers and others were returning from the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

Chittoor district saw a sudden spurt in cases, with 11 reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, as some people who returned from the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai tested positive for coronavirus.

It is suspected that these people contracted the disease at Koyambedu, sources here said, adding that several others who also returned from the place were sent to quarantine. However, no new case was reported in SPS Nellore.

Visakhapatnam too continued to show an upward trend as five fresh cases were registered, taking the total in the district to 62.

The major hotspots Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur reported six, 16 and two fresh cases. In all, 887 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

On the other hand, 700 migrant workers entered the state from different points without any permission or medical tests, officials said.

As the threat of virus spread from such people was high, officials started an exercise to trace them in different districts and send them to isolation.

Health officials said arrangements were made for medical tests at 11 check posts bordering neighboring states to screen people coming into Andhra Pradesh.

Thermal screening and preliminary tests would be conducted at these places. The state has so far completed testing an aggregate of 1,65,069 samples, of which 1,63,139 turned negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp