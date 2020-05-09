STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to set up Special Enforcement Bureau to check illegal transportation of liquor, sand

The Bureau will function as an autonomous body and take strict measures to prevent illegal transport of liquor and sand in-between states.
 

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to curb the illegal manufacture and transportation of liquor and illegal transport of sand in the state, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to set up a Special Enforcement Bureau (Liquor and Sand).

The Bureau will function as an autonomous body and take strict measures to prevent illegal transport of liquor and sand in-between states.
 
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to set up the Bureau after holding a review meeting with excise minister, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and senior officials. During the review, Reddy asked the officials to come up with a strategic plan as there are chances of illegal transport of alcohol and manufacture of illicit liquor in the state. 

The Reddy government has been taking steps towards the phase-wise total prohibition of alcohol and had reduced the wine shops by 20 per cent, besides removing 4,500 permit rooms and also 43,000 belt shops. After wine shops were opened after a gap of nearly 45 days following the relaxation of lockdown norms, the government increased the prices of alcohol by 75 per cent and reduced another 13 per cent wine shops to discourage people from consuming alcohol.

Stating that there should be no lapses in the functioning of the Bureau, the Chief Minister said it will function on par with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Vigilance and Intelligence department. The Director-General of Police (DGP) would monitor the functioning of the Special Enforcement Bureau and a Commissioner will be appointed as Director of Prohibition.

According to the Chief Minister, Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) will work under the Commissioner, Special Enforcement Bureau (Liquor and Sand) in districts and each ASP would have 20 to 30 people working under him. They would be coordinating with District SPs. Border Districts, where chances are more for illegal transport of liquor, would have an IPS cadre officers as charges and they also report to Commissioner, Special Enforcement Bureau.

The Bureau will be provided with the best infrastructure and vehicles for effective functioning. The Chief Minister directed the officials to amend the rules to set up a Special Enforcement Bureau as an autonomous body.

