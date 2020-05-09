STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 pandemic: Central team reaches Andhra Pradesh; 80-year-old among 27 discharged in Kurnool 

Three teams comprising two officials each will visit Krishna, Kurnool and Guntur districts to assess the situation.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

One among the two children below 5 years old leaving the COVID-19 hospital after being cured in Kurnool on Friday

One among the two children below 5 years old leaving the COVID-19 hospital after being cured in Kurnool on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI/KURNOOL/SRIKAKULAM: A six-member Central team, which arrived in Vijayawada from New Delhi on Friday to assess the situation and lend a helping hand to the State government in its efforts to contain spread of coronavirus in Krishna, Kurnool and Guntur districts, which reported the maximum number of positive cases, held discussions with Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy.

Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar gave a power point presentation to the Central team on the number of COVID-19 cases in the State and measures initiated by the government to curb spread of the virus.

The presentation also covered enforcement of lockdown in the State and other related aspects. Jawahar Reddy informed that Andhra Pradesh stood first in testing samples in the country and its mortality rate is also better than the national average. Three teams comprising two officials each will visit Krishna, Kurnool and Guntur districts to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, Kurnool, which is leading the table with the highest number of corona cases, has witnessed a steady rise in the number of patients discharged from hospitals after recovery. On Friday evening, an 80-year-old man of Kurnool City, who is the oldest among all coronavirus patients in the district, was discharged from Viswabharathi district Covid hospital.

Along with the octogenarian, 27 patients, including two children below five  years of age, were also discharged from Covid Hospitals, said District Collector G Veerapandian. Speaking to mediapersons, he said a total of 221 Covid-19 positive patients had recovered as on date. He hoped that all those who tested positive, would recover from Covid-19. “The increase in Covid-19 recovery rate is a good development,” he observed. 

Fisherman returned from Gujarat tests positive 

A fisherman from Vizianagaram, who returned from Veraval in Gujarat, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Having learnt about it, the official machinery of neighbouring Srikakulam is on high alert as 2,911 fishermen returned to the district from Veraval on May 1.

Tests are being conducted on all the fishermen who returned from Veraval after keeping them in quarantine centres. "We housed the fishermen returned from Gujarat in 32 quarantine centres at different places in the district," said District Collector J Nivas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID AP corona cases
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp