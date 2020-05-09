STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LG Polymers leak: Fearing spread of gas, people attempt to cross Visakhapatnam border; stopped

However, their attempts were prevented by the police, who instead asked them to  lodge themselves in quarantine camps before entering the districts.

Published: 09th May 2020

Eerie silence pervades Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam as locked houses greet police and media persons to the village. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Fearing that styrene gas may spread to their localities, some residents of Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar and surrounding areas in Visakhapatnam reportedly tried to cross the district border at Bhogapuram and Pydibheemavaram on two-wheelers and four-wheelers late on Thursday. Many living in these localities are from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

However, their attempts were prevented by the police, who instead asked them to  lodge themselves in quarantine camps before entering the districts. "We live in Madhavadhara, which is 6 km away from LG Polymers. As people in the nearby villages are being vacated, we too want to go to Srikakulam," said B Sushela.

