Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy: No damage to vital organs of patients

VISAKHAPATNAM: Death toll in the gas leak at LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam rose to 12 after 64-year-old Ratnal Gangadhar was found dead on Friday morning. He drove to S Kota after coming to know of the leak. The police, who confirmed his death, said they began looking for him after his family lodged a missing complaint.

Almost all the gas leak victims admitted to King George Hospital (KGH) are reported to be in a stable condition. The doctors stated that there is no damage to the vital organs of the victims and they would be under observation for 24-48 hours for further assessment.

As many as 306 persons are being treated at the KGH with some admitting themselves on Friday morning complaining of breathlessness, while 121 are undergoing treatment at other private hospitals in the city.

Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar told TNIE that all the victims are stable and will be discharged, once they report no signs of breathlessness, dizziness, irritation in the eyes and other effects. "There will not be any long-term effect on the patients as the poisonous gas inhaled was flushed out. Many of them are stable now. Dizziness and other effects are because of the less oxygen level in the air and all the victims are being provided required amount of oxygen for stability," said Dr Sudhakar.

While the adults are recovering, children bore the brunt of the gas leak. Some children are still suffering from irritation and nausea. A few of them are left alone on the paediatric ward beds with their parents and relatives admitted in other wards.

Six-year-old Manideep’s eyes were covered with a wet cloth as he was suffering from irritation and not able to open his eyes for a long time.

"He has been like this since Thursday morning. He is still complaining of nausea and unable to open his eyes. He is too young to understand this and keeps rubbing his eyes, which the doctors suggested not to do. We can’t tell him or see him suffering so much. Thankfully, he did not lose his vision," said his aunt Ramani.

Meanwhile, the staff at the paediatric ward are unsure if some kids have attendants or not. Mohit (4) was seen playing near his bed and munching on the biscuits given to him by some volunteers. When asked about his parents and relatives, he said they went home. However, a staff nurse said that he was alone since Thursday morning.

Though PG residents are offering services to the victims 24x7, it is the uncertainty in the administration that is putting many away from help and in a confused state about the whereabouts of the victims’ family members. However, many people managed to find their relatives after the list of hospitals, patients and wards were released late Thursday evening.