Vizag gas leak: 10 affected persons discharged from King George Hospital

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten of the 306 people affected in the LG Polymers gas leakage incident undergoing treatment in King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam were discharged on Sunday after they were pronounced safe and healthy by the doctors.

Some of the police personnel and other people who were admitted to private hospitals were also discharged. However, authorities of those hospitals did not disclose the exact number of people discharged. A total of 121 persons were undergoing treatment in private hospitals apart from the 306 in KGH since Thursday when the incident occurred. All the people affected had complained of dizziness, eye irritation, nausea, and breathlessness. A total of 12 people had lost their lives and many survived with minor injuries and other side effects of styrene gas leakage.

Giving details on the health condition of the people undergoing treatment, KGH superintendent Dr. Arjuna stated that all the victims in the KGH are now stable and do not have any major health issues. “Initially about three children were having visibility issues, and one of them was having severe eye irritation. However, all of them are stable now and are under observation,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to pay ex gratia of `1 crore to the families of the victims of LG Polymers gas leak on Sunday itself and take measures to pay compensation to those undergoing treatment in various hospitals on Monday. For the rest, compensation would be paid at the earliest, as announced by the Chief Minister during his visit to Visakhapatnam.

During a review meeting on gas leak relief operations with officials at his camp office on Sunday, the Chief Minister sought an update on the measures taken for containing the gas leakage and the medical treatment being extended to the people who suffered due to gas leakage.Officials explained that the air quality around LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam is now safe and said an in-depth inquiry by experts into the entire incident is under progress. Further, steps have been taken for removing the traces of gas from the villages near the industrial unit. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take up an intensive sanitation drive in the affected villages and initiate measures to restore normalcy in the region at the earliest.

Manideep sent Home

Six-year-old Manideep, who was suffering from severe eye irritation, was sent to LV Prasad Eye Hospital for the second opinion after he recovered at the KGH. After the consultation at the eye hospital, he was sent home. Dr. Arjuna said that the boy does not have any visibility problem.

“The effect of the gas was different on different people. Especially children have different immunity levels. In his case the gas affected his eyes than other body parts,” he added.