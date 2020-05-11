STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10,050 MW mega solar power plants to come up in two phases in Andhra Pradesh

The mega solar project will be implemented in two phases and the project is estimated to cost Rs4,855 crore.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

While the first phase is expected to cost Rs 1,255 crore, an estimated Rs 3,600 crore would be required to take up works related to 5,500 MW (phase-2) works.

While the first phase is expected to cost Rs 1,255 crore, an estimated Rs 3,600 crore would be required to take up works related to 5,500 MW (phase-2) works.

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of supplying reliable power to agriculture sector on a permanent basis, the power utilities have laid special focus on taking up works of 10,050 MW mega solar plants to supply free power to all the agricultural feeders.

The mega solar project will be implemented in two phases and the project is estimated to cost Rs4,855 crore.

The officials of energy department have recently made a presentation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the progress made so far.

They said that in the first phase, works related to 4,550 MW power plants would be taken up, followed by 5,500 MW in the second phase. Nine locations have been identified in Anantapur (2), Kadapa (3), Kurnool (10 and Prakasam (3) districts.

While the first phase is expected to cost Rs 1,255 crore, an estimated Rs 3,600 crore would be required to take up works related to 5,500 MW (phase-2) works.

It is also planned to set up  three 220 kv switching stations in first phase and four 400 kv substations in the second phase for smooth evacuation of power.

“Studies have already been carried out for phase-1 system and we submitted a report on related issues, including required land and locations of solar park units,” a senior official said.

AP Solar Power Corporation Limited (APSPCL) and APGENCO chairman G Sai Prasad informed that hectic activity was going on in preparation of bid documents for inviting offers from prospective parties.

The new company formed by the government, Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL), will invite tenders soon.

This gigantic project, which is one of the biggest unique projects in the country, will be a boon to the farming community for getting assured and quality power supply in the daytime, he said.

The officials have also focused on speeding up installation of agriculture feeders and reach the target of supply free power during daytime to 100 per cent of agriculture feeders by the beginning of the Rabi season. 

The officials also revealed that APTRANSCO was constructing 15 new 132/33 KV and 220/33 KV sub-stations to provide quality power to agriculture connections.

According to a press note on Sunday, the officials briefed Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy  about the present status of agriculture feeder works in a teleconference and said that utilities were ready to supply power to 81 per cent feeders during this Kharif season.

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the utilities were making all-out efforts to reduce the financial burden and get additional funds during the lockdown period.

“We have already saved Rs 188 crore in power purchasing during the lockdown,” officials said. The State government has also come to the rescue of the sector and stood as a guarantor to take loan amounting to `6,000 crore from banks and other financial institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
solar power Andhra Pradesh solar plants
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp