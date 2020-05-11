STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

300 woodcarver families in Andhra Pradesh hit hard by lockdown

Their craft, which is passed on from one generation to the other, have earned them global fame and their products are still in demand in both local and international markets.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

The finished products are widely available in temple towns of Tirupati, Tirumala, Srikalahasti and Srisailam.

The finished products are widely available in temple towns of Tirupati, Tirumala, Srikalahasti and Srisailam.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: For the past 100 years, around 300 families of Settigunta and Lakshmigaripalle villages, about 110 kms away from the district headquarters in Kadapa, in Railway Koduru mandal have been making a living by carving artefacts and toys out of wood, especially red sander and teak.   

Their craft, which is passed on from one generation to the other, have earned them global fame and their products are still in demand in both local and international markets. Even Bill Clinton, former US president, had bought a wooden statue of Shakuntala made by the Kadapa woodcarvers during his visit to Hyderabad.  

The finished products are widely available in temple towns of Tirupati, Tirumala, Srikalahasti and Srisailam. Raja Rani idols made by these artisans are the most sought after, and are given as wedding gifts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as it is believed that gifting them will lead to early conception.

However, these families have been hit hard by the ongoing national lockdown, which has crippled the transportation sector. With each passing day, their financial problems only grow. Due to the reduced demand of their products, they’ve had no work for the past three months. Dwindling availability of red sander and other raw materials has only added to their woes. 

With no sales, they are not able to invest in their craft or support their families. Also, previously made toys cannot be taken to the market and raw materials cannot be procured due to lack of transportation. Further, as all temples and pilgrim centres are shut and marriages postponed, the market for the finely crafted wooden idols has disappeared. Even the works pertaining to the Common Facility Centre being constructed in a 30 cents land at Lakshimgaripalle with `1 crore are now stalled. 

All the artisans can do is hope for normalcy to return at the earliest. They have urged the government to lend a helping hand in the time of crisis. K Subbarayudu Achari, who has been running the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Woodcarvers Association since 1993, said woodcraft was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, that led to the lockdown. 

“Ours is a hand-to-mouth existence and now with no works, most of us are finding it difficult to put food on the table. Due to the lockdown, there is no transportation, hence no wood to carve, no market to sell. The government has to help us survive in these hard times,” he demanded. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
woodcarvers Andhra Pradesh woodcarvers
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp