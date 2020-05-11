COVID-19: Non-containment zone shops can be open till 7 pm in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the state Health department issued an instant order clarifying when and where shops may be opened in non-containment zones, the government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown-relaxation hours for shops by two hours, letting them function from 10 am to 7 pm.

A decision to this effect was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Though the Home ministry had issued guidelines on when and where shops could be opened, most remained shut due to lack of clarity on the guidelines.

Following a request from the Chamber of Commerce and other trade organisations, the state Health department issued a clarification on Saturday.