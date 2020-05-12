10,641 Rythu Bhrasoa Kendras to be opened in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The agriculture department is all set for the launch of Rythu Bhrasoa Kendras and has procured the RBK digital kiosks for knowledge dissemination.

RBCs will commence functioning at the village secretariats across the State from May 30.

Presenting their functioning to the media, Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar described RBKs as a game-changer and said such centres were being opened in the country for the first time to offer all agriculture and allied related services from a single platform. In the coming days, RBKs will also work as procurement centres. In all 10,641 RBKs will be opened in the State.

“RBKs were conceptualised as per the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy based on the recommendations of Swamynathan Commission. The primary function of RBKs will be agriculture and allied services. They will help the farmers make an informed decision as to which crops to be cultivated, to what extent and how to maximise yield at low cost, by providing expert advice, market dynamics and also train them in new techniques and methods,” he explained.

RBKs will have digital kiosks and smart TVs to help the farmers to stay updated about the latest developments in agriculture and allied sectors.

“AP Agros will be the nodal agency for procurement of seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, aquafeed, fodder, etc. Every district will have five hubs and godowns by June 1 and they will be linked to RBKs. It will also facilitate rotavators, tractors, and other farm machinery on rental basis,” APAGROS VC and MD Shrikesh B Lathkar informed.