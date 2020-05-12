STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: High-power panel begins probe, meets stakeholders

The committee till now held discussions with Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Visakhapatnam and several others.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of RR Venkatapuram protest at the LG Polymers plant, demanding that it be shifted. They brought bodies of three victims to the protest near Vizag on Saturday

Residents of RR Venkatapuram protest at the LG Polymers plant, demanding that it be shifted. They brought bodies of three victims to the protest near Vizag on Saturday (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High-Power Committee (HPC) constituted to probe the cause behind the LG Polymers gas leak and suggest steps, which till now had elicited the opinion of various stakeholders, said it will have an interaction with the affected group in the next few days.

The State government constituted the HPC on May 8 headed by Special Chief Secretary (environment and forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and four other members including Special Chief Secretary (Industries & Commerce Department) R Karikal Valaven, Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand and Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner RK Meena as members and AP Pollution Control Board member-secretary Vivek Yadav as the member-convenor to probe the reasons for the mishap which killed 12 persons.

The committee till now held discussions with Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Visakhapatnam and several others.

The committee visited the mishap site and closely examined the industry premises along with the Director, IIP, Dehradun and industry experts.

The HPC also conducted a detailed examination at the storage tank site, control room and factory premises.

Discussions were also held with the top officials at the factory covering all aspects of the accident and the subsequent events.

On Monday, the HPC elicited the views of NDRF and the health teams who were involved in the relief operations and also with three environmental and scientific experts in the field.

Meanwhile, taking serious note of the gas leak from LG Polymers, which claimed 12 lives besides affecting hundreds of people and animals, the State government deployed four teams to inspect safety norms in all the 20 hazardous industries in Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking to TNIE, HPC member R Karikal Valaven said the team comprising officials from industries, factories, boilers and pollution control board and two professors (experts) would inspect five hazardous industries each.

“Starting Monday, each team would inspect five industries and submit a report to the government on Thursday. On Friday, we will go through the reports and take a decision,” he added.

Asserting that the situation at LG Polymers is out of danger, he said the temperature of the tank from where the leak occurred was brought down to below 70 degree Celsius.

Send them your inputs

Stating that it is planning to hold interactions with the affected people, HPC Chairman Neerabh Kumar Prasad said those who are interested can send their inputs to the HPC through email to convenorhpc@gmail.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers gas leak Vizag gas leak
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp