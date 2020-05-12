STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak survivors return home to pick up the pieces

Till evening, only a few people arrived in the villages and most of those returned were who took shelter either in their relatives’ houses or friends’ houses after the incident.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

A woman showing damaged rice due to gas leak

A woman showing damaged rice due to gas leak (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents of RR Venkatapuram, Venkatapuram, Venkatadri Colony, Padmanabhapuram, Nandamuri Nagar and SC/ BC colony who left their homes after gas leak at LG Polymers plant have started returning to their homes Monday afternoon.

Till evening, only a few people arrived in the villages and most of those returned were who took shelter either in their relatives’ houses or friends’ houses after the incident.

Those returned early have been facing problems such as pungent smell emanating from their houses as they were locked for five days. They found all food items, including vegetables and groceries spoiled, and unfit for consumption. Housewives were seen cleaning the utensils which were left unwashed and other family members started cleaning the house.

Speaking to TNIE, Kunda Ganesh, who is a contractor of LG Polymers, said he returned home in the afternoon after his neighbour informed him that they can return now. He said his son, who was working in the dockyard, alerted them around 3 am about the gas leak as he was on night duty. They came out of their house and reached a safe place. However, later the gas intensity increased and the same was felt when they opened their house.

Cops helping a woman, who fell unconscious, while
cleaning her house at Venkatapuram on Monday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Ramalakshmi, a housewife, fell unconscious while cleaning her house at Venkatapuram. She was immediately taken to a police camp and her husband contacted doctors for treatment. Her husband said he was clearing the house outside, while Ramalakshmi was cleaning the kitchen and hall. He said he rushed to her when she said she was feeling uneasy.

E Ramu Naidu, village vice-president, said they returned home only to find all food items and groceries spoiled. They were throwing away rice and vegetables as they were unfit for consumption. He said it will take a week or so to return to normal.Many people were still coming by four-wheelers and two-wheelers and some are heading for their homes walking from the main road. Meanwhile, a couple of grocery shops and medical shops were opened here and there.

In-charge administrator of ward secretariat Naidu said they were facing problems in enumeration of houses due to shortage of volunteers in the village. Six of 21 volunteers fell sick due to gas leak and some left for their friends’ homes. They were left with only six volunteers to do enumeration and will complete it in a couple of days. Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana and K Kanna Babu, Collector Vinay Chand and other officials visited the area to inspect sanitisation. They said as per the CM’s directive, they will spend the night in the villages to boost the morale of people

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag gas leak Visakhapatnam gas leak LG Polymers
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp