Andhra Pradesh records 48 more cases, state tally 2137

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 48 more COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking

its tally to 2,137. Of the 48 fresh cases, eight are people from other states. Till now, 73 persons from other States lodged at various quarantine centres in the state tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the media bulletin issued Wednesday morning, 9,284 samples were tested in the past 24 hours (Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am) of which 48 tested positive. Of the 11 cases recorded in Chittoor, three positive tested persons had a travel history to Koyambedu market in Chennai while four from East Godavari district, who also visited the market recently, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 86 persons got discharged from various hospitals in the state after their recovery taking the total number of discharged patients to 1142. The number of active cases now stands at 948.

One more positive tested person from Kurnool district succumbed to the virus taking the total number of deaths in the state to 47.