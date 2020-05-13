STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan terms Telangana claim on Srisailam unfair

Jagan observed that the issue must be seen from a humanitarian perspective as the proposed project is aimed at helping people in the parched Rayalaseema, and parts of Nellore and Prakasam.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday termed as unfair his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao’s allegation that Andhra Pradesh’s proposed project to draw an additional 3 TMC of water from the Srisailam reservoir is illegal.

Stating that AP is merely building its capacity to utilise its rightful share of water allotted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on its own territory, Jagan observed that the issue must be seen from a humanitarian perspective as the proposed project is aimed at helping people in the parched Rayalaseema, and parts of Nellore and Prakasam. “It is not proper to politicise the issue,” he opined.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana government moved the KRMB demanding that it intervene to stop Andhra Pradesh from going ahead with the proposed project. It said AP’s move violates the AP Reorganisation Act and such projects cannot be taken up without the approval of the KRMB and the apex council.

Responding to the Telangana government’s complaint at a meeting with irrigation department officials, the Chief Minister said, “What we are using is only from the share allocated to the State, and nothing more. No state can utilise river water beyond their share, which is determined by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), as the board will not permit this.” He added that the state is undertaking the project at Pothireddypadu to effectively utilise its rightful share

We are taking only our rightful water share: CM 

Jagan said the maximum discharge rate through two tunnels of the Veligonda project is 9,000 cusecs, and that too only when water levels in the Srisailam project are at 854 feet. “This is the situation in AP and the situation in Telangana is that, water for Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme from Srisailam project can be drawn at the discharge rate of 32,148 cusecs (2 TMC) every day at 800 feet. In such a manner, 90 TMC of water is being drawn. In the case of the Kalwakurty Lift irrigation scheme, 40 TMC is being drawn at a discharge rate of 3,500 cusecs at 800 feet water level,” he explained.

Jagan said in the case of the Dindi project, another 0.5 TMC (5,787 cusecs) per day can be drawn at 800 feet and 30 TMC of water is being drawn. “For SLBC, 40 TMC can be drawn at 6,000 cusecs per day at 824 feet. That is, Telangana has the capacity to draw 200 TMC. In addition, through Jurala, Nettampadu, Koyalsgar, Krishna water is drawn even before it reaches Srisailam. While Telangana is drawing water at 800 feet and even lower levels through the Srisialam project, Andhra Pradesh is only creating a facility to use its share of water to cater to the drinking water needs of drought-prone Rayalaseema,” he said.

He pointed out that as YS Rajasekhara Reddy had seen the issue from a humanitarian perspective, today Telangana is able to construct Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Dindi projects, and able to draw water from Srisailam project at 800 feet through Kalvakurthi and SLBC. “YS Rajasekhara Reddy thought of catering to the needs or every region, hence he started those projects. It is not correct to demand limitations when we are asking for water for drought-hit Rayalaseema.

We are only taking our rightful share of river water,” he said. Extending support to state government, BJP state vice president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, lashed out at Telangana government for its anti-Rayalaseema stand. Last week, the state government issued an order sanctioning projects worth `6,829.15 crore including the Rayalaseema lift scheme to draw 3 TMC of water from Sangameswaram to Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC), up-gradation of Pothireddypadu head regulator canal system and lining of SRMC. 

‘Why is Telangana raising a hue & cry?’
“Only when water levels in Srisailam reach 881 ft can 44,000 cusecs be drawn. Getting water at that level for even 10 days in a year is difficult, and in those 10 days, apart from the drought-prone Rayalaseema, water has to be given to Nellore and Praksam districts,” CM Jagan said

Telangana complains to KRMB against AP
The Telangana Irrigation Dept on Tuesday urged the KRMB to prevent the AP govt from taking up any further work with regard to GO 203, issued on May 5 to divert 8 TMC of water from the Srisailam reservoir to Rayalaseema

