Tenali’s only coronavirus infectee booked

GUNTUR: A day after a hotel worker from Tenali, who had a travel history to Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19, Guntur police on Tuesday registered a case against him, his father and a lorry driver under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act for violating lockdown norms and concealing information about the worker’s travel.

The famous town, also known as Andhra Paris, recorded its first coronavirus case on Monday. The 23-year-old infectee worked at a hotel in Chennai and was stuck there after lockdown was imposed. .

Upon coming to know that a lorry driver from Tenali was also going to Koyambedu, the infectee’s father contacted his son stranded in Chennai and facilitated his son’s return with the help of the driver.