Vizag gas leak: Vessel with styrene monomer stock leaves for South Korea

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: MT Arhan cargo vessel with 7,940 metric tonnes of styrene monomer of LG Polymers unit set sail for South Korea. Earlier, the styrene monomer was loaded onto the vessel berthed at OR1 berth at the port through reverse pumping from the plant via pipeline.

Earlier, LG Polymers submitted documents to Vizag Customs on Monday to export the unused styrene monomer lying at its warehouse to its parent company in South Korea. Vizag Customs completed necessary processing and accorded the necessary approvals within hours of filing the documents. Loading of the styrene monomer onto the vessel was completed by 5 pm.

Meanwhile, district collector V Vinay Chand said owing to uncontrolled reactions, gaseous vapours of styrene emanated on May 7. To control polymerisation reaction, external inhibitors were added and continuous water cooling was done as per inputs given by experts from various agencies and also as per a protocol given by South Korean experts. The temperature was now brought down to 67 degree Celsius. It was now in safe condition, he explained.

There was another 13,000 metric tonnes of styrene monomer in four more tanks. Though it was in safe condition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted it to be shifted immediately. Hence, available vessels at the port were engaged. Pumping of styrene monomer began and loaded onto the vessel. Another vessel will be engaged in 48 to 72 hours to ship remaining styrene gas at the plant and at the port.

Procedures laid down by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) were followed with regard to cleaning of roads and external and internal cleaning of houses.