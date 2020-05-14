STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 positive woman who delivered baby discharged after recovery in Andhra Pradesh

The district, which turned out to be a hotbed for cases did not record a single case within the last 24 hours after nearly 40 days.

Published: 14th May 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward

For representational purposes| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A woman who delivered a male baby after testing positive for coronavirus was discharged on Thursday from the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) after her recovery.

Amid cheers and applause, the doctors handed the baby to her on a day when the district, which has the most Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh (591), did not register even one new case.

The 22-year-old woman, a contact of a person who returned from the Nizamuddin Markaz, hails from Old Town in Kurnool town, which is a COVID-19 hotspot.

She was admitted to the GGH on March 27 after she showed symptoms of the virus, and the next day tested positive. The following day, a team of doctors led by Dr Srilatha performed a C-section and delivered the baby.

Since the mother had Covid-19, the baby was separated from her and kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he was fed cow milk. After two consecutive tests on the woman showed she had recovered, the baby was handed over and she was discharged.

This was the woman's first pregnancy, officials said, adding that both the mother and baby are doing well.

Apart from this woman, officials said two others who are being treated for COVID-19 have given birth at the hospital and the mothers and babies are healthy. They are yet to be discharged.  

Meanwhile, 27 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital after their recovery on Thursday. They include 15 men and 12 women who are aged between 22 and 60 years.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The district, which turned out to be a hotbed for cases did not record a single case within the last 24 hours after nearly 40 days, giving the district administration some much-needed respite.

The district's first coronavirus case was reported on March 8 and the next one on April 4. The entire city and the second-biggest town in the district, Nandyal, apart from municipalities and rural areas, emerged as hotbeds of the virus and the district administration was on its toes to contain the spread of the virus. Since the VRDL labs became operational, the district administration has tested 25,560 samples.

Heaving a sigh of relief as no fresh cases were reported, District Collector G Veera Pandian said that for a fortnight, the district had been recording cases in double digits but now the number of active cases has reduced and more people are getting discharged.

"We are happy that not a single case was recorded today," he added. The Collector also handed over Rs 2,000 to those who got discharged, as per the government's policy to extend financial assistance to those who recover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pregnant woman baby coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 coronavirus cases Kurnool
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp