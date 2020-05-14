Sand mining sparks row between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana border villagers

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Mining of sand in Tungabhadra river near Gundrevula in C Belagal mandal of Kurnool district has led to a row between people of border villages of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are already locked in a controversy over sharing Krishna river waters.

People of border villages levelled allegations against each other that sand was being illegally mined in their respective territory.

The Andhra Pradesh government had given permission to mine sand in Tungabhadra river near Gundrevula and it was pronounced as an official sand reach in Kurnool district.

While people of the area were taking sand from the reach, villagers of Pedda Dhanwada in Rajoli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana opposed it claiming that the area comes under their purview.

Telangana police seized earth-movers and a few vehicles from people of Andhra Pradesh 10 days ago by stating that sand was being illegally mined at that place.

However, the vehicles were released after discussions between officials of the two States and local leaders. Three tractors transporting sand from Tungabhadra were seized by Telangana police five days ago. Following talks between the officials of the two States, the tractors were released on Wednesday.

Venkateswarlu, Circle Inspector of Shanti Nagar police station in Telangana, said that they seized the tractors based on a complaint from people of Pedda Dhanwada that sand was being illegally transported from the place.

He, however, said that there was no issue at all now as the matter was amicably settled.

When contacted, Deputy Director of Mines and Geology T Rajasekhar said they fixed the borders after conducting a survey at Tungabhadra river.