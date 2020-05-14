Sigh of relief as crew member of ship anchored at Vizag port tests corona negative

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 25-year-old crew member 'MV Ella', a ship which reached Visakhapatnam Port from the US on Wednesday, tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) officials, the ship carrying 50,153 metric tonnes of cargo arrived at 8 am and was berthed at East Quay – 7 at 2 pm on Wednesday.

The crew member, who hails from Haryana, was found to have been suffering from fever for the past three days. He was sent to Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases for tests.

The other crew members have been instructed to be under strict quarantine and the cargo handling personnel were asked not to unload the cargo from the ship.

The VPT officials were relieved after the samples of the crew member came out negative for coronavirus.

"The report of the crew member of MV Ella berthed at EQ-7 was received and findings were negative. Stevedores were informed to commence discharge of cargo immediately," VPT officials said.