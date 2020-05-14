Vizag gas leak: Eight-member Korean team arrives at LG Polymers' plant to work on remedial measures

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An eight-member technical team from Seoul headquarters of LG, led by president of the company, arrived at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram on Wednesday.

The team will work closely on-ground with the district authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures.

The technical team comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas will investigate the cause of the incident and support the rehabilitation which is the main objective of the task force. The company, along with the team members, will meet the victims and affected families to explain the support measures in detail and also the discussions they held with the government officials.

It may be recalled that the styrene vapour emanated from its m5 tank at LG Polymer plant following auto polymerisation which led to the death of 12 persons and affected several hundreds on May 7. Chaotic scenes prevailed when the vapour caused havoc in Venkatapuram, Nandamuri Nagar, Kambalapalem, Padmanabha Nagar, SC and BC Colony and other villages abutting the plant. As many as 367 persons were admitted to various hospitals and most of them were discharged on Tuesday and Wednesday.

