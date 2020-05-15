Defer power bills till June 30: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following reports of excess power bills, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the energy department officials to defer the collection of electricity bills till June 30. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister after there were complaints that bills with inflated amount have being given to consumers, according to a statement from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office on Thursday. The bills were not given last month due to the lockdown.