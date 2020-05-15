NGT panel probing Vizag gas leak visits LG Polymers, questions company officials

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The chairman of the committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Seshasayana Reddy along with members PJ Rao and Ramchandra Murthy on Friday visited LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram here.

The Central Pollution Control Board member secretary and CSIR director also accompanied the committee on the occasion. The committee during a meeting with company officials reportedly elicited the reasons for the accident, security lapses, steps taken after the accident and persons responsible for it.

The committee also discussed steps to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and payment of compensation. The committee will also visit the affected villages and interact with locals, NGOs and trade unions.

Earlier, two of the committee members who arrived on Monday met company officials and APCC officials. The committee is likely to submit its report on the incident on May 18. At least 12 people died and hundreds were hospitalised due to a styrene gas leak from the plant on May 7.

Cases were registered against LG Polymers under sections 278, 284, 285, 337, 338 and 304-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, no arrests have been made till now.