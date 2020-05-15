STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSC exams to be held from July 10 to 15 in Andhra Pradesh

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations will be held from July 10 to 15, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Thursday.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:19 AM

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations will be held from July 10 to 15, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Thursday. The exams will be conducted only for six subjects, instead of 11.

Announcing the exam schedule, Suresh said, “The entire academic year has been turned upside down due to the spread of coronavirus. To get it back on track, we tried several things such as online classes and educational radio programmes, but several students did not have access to regular classes or even online sessions conducted by the state government.

Also, we have many students from poor backgrounds, who do not have basic amenities to study. So, in order not to put more pressure on them, we decided to conduct exams for only six subjects.” 

More exam centres to keep social distancing norms 

Each paper will be out of 100 marks and the exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm every day, including on Sunday. Earlier, approximately 2,900 examination centres were designated for the exams, and the department now has decided to increase the number of centres in order to practise physical distancing. 
“We plan to maintain at least four feet between each student. It will be compulsory for them to wear masks. Sanitisers will be provided at the exam centres,” Suresh added. The model paper and list of exam centres will be released soon.

Schedule 
July 10 - First language
July 11 - Second Language
July 12 - Third Language 
July 13 - Mathematics
July 14 - General Science
July 15 - Social Science
July 16 - OSSC (Main Language)
July 17 - SSC Vocational Course

