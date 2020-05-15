SSC exams to be held from July 10 to 15 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations will be held from July 10 to 15, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Thursday. The exams will be conducted only for six subjects, instead of 11.

Announcing the exam schedule, Suresh said, “The entire academic year has been turned upside down due to the spread of coronavirus. To get it back on track, we tried several things such as online classes and educational radio programmes, but several students did not have access to regular classes or even online sessions conducted by the state government.

Also, we have many students from poor backgrounds, who do not have basic amenities to study. So, in order not to put more pressure on them, we decided to conduct exams for only six subjects.”

More exam centres to keep social distancing norms

Each paper will be out of 100 marks and the exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm every day, including on Sunday. Earlier, approximately 2,900 examination centres were designated for the exams, and the department now has decided to increase the number of centres in order to practise physical distancing.

“We plan to maintain at least four feet between each student. It will be compulsory for them to wear masks. Sanitisers will be provided at the exam centres,” Suresh added. The model paper and list of exam centres will be released soon.

Schedule

July 10 - First language

July 11 - Second Language

July 12 - Third Language

July 13 - Mathematics

July 14 - General Science

July 15 - Social Science

July 16 - OSSC (Main Language)

July 17 - SSC Vocational Course