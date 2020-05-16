49 lakh Andhra farmers get Rs 5,500 each as govt  releases first installment of Rythu Bharosa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that farmers’ welfare is his government’s topmost priority, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released the first installment under the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan’ scheme during a video conference with farmers. As many as 49.43 lakh farmers stand to benefit from the scheme, and Rs 2,800 crore was credited to their unencumbered accounts. Each farmer was given Rs 5,500 out of the first installment of Rs 7,500. The remaining Rs 2,000 was given in advance in April to help them deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Under the scheme, each farmer will get Rs 13,500 per year, and in five years, they will get Rs 67,500, not as a loan, but as an investment to buy farm inputs. “Last year, we spent Rs 6,534 crore under the scheme to support 46.69 lakh farmers,” the Chief Minister said. The second installment of Rs 4,000 to each farmer will be given in October to help them invest for Rabi crop, followed by Rs 2,000 as a third installment on Sankranthi. “Sixty-two per cent of the population is dependent on agriculture; 80 per cent of farmers have less-than 1-hectare landholding, while 50 per cent have less than half a hectare (1.25 acres). Hence it is imperative to help them,” he asserted.

To ensure no eligible farmers are left out, the beneficiaries’ names were displayed at village secretariats since April 24. “Anyone who has been missed out can apply within a month,” Jagan announced, adding that unlike in other states, the scheme is being extended to tenant farmers, those cultivating inam lands, assigned lands and ROF.

Bankers were asked not to use this amount to clear the farmers’ pending dues. If farmers have trouble accessing this money or notice that it was used to clear dues, they may lodge a complaint through the toll-free number 1902. “My letter to farmers will be given to them by village volunteers, who will also collect the acknowledgments,” he said. Emphasising that the state can develop only with the welfare of farmers and farmhands, Jagan said that his government will complete a year on May 30, and he is dedicating his success to the farmers.

“To mark the occasion, we will launch 10,641 Rythu Bhrasoa Kendras (RBK), which will be a game-changer in the rural economy,” he said. Elaborating on the RBKs, he said the centres will herald changes in the social ecosystem, and will have an agriculture assistant, digital kiosks to disseminate information, provide quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

“RBKs will help farmers decide which crops to cultivate, when, and to what extent, based on market intelligence reports about the price. Further, soil tests will be performed. They will also help secure crop loans through the e-Crop facility and get crop insurance,” he explained. Pointing out that his government has set up a market stabilisation fund of Rs 3,000 crore, he said Rs 1,500 crore was already given to help farmers in the present crisis. Jagan also elaborated on how his government provided MSPs for crops for which the centre had not announced an MSP, and said it was decided to give farmers nine hours of free power. 82 per cent feeders are ready, and the rest will be by Rabi next year.

