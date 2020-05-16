STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open shelters for migrant workers, HC tells Andhra govt

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to open shelters and provide facilities to migrant workers.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:19 AM

AP Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni interacting with migrant labourers at Tadepalli in Guntur district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to open shelters and provide facilities to migrant workers. A division bench comprising Justice Somayajulu and K Lalitha on Friday issued a set of guidelines and suggestions for the well-being of migrant workers. It directed the government to submit an action taken report on its directive on May 22.

The orders were issued on a petition filed by CPI State secretary urging the court to come to the rescue of migrant workers stranded in Vijayawada and Guntur district. “Erect tents along the route at short distances, provide drinking water facilities and make glucose packets available. Doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance must be made available at shelters.

At the same time, ensure physical distancing is observed in such shelters,” the court said. It also directed the government to provide medical treatment if any migrant worker suffers a sunstroke. Further, it stressed that toilets should be arranged for women.

“Provide food to the walking migrant workers on highways. Take NGOs’ help. Similarly, shift walking migrant workers in buses to the nearby shelters, or villages. Print pamphlets in Hindi with information on shelters and helplines,” the bench said. It also directed collectors and SPs to appoint nodal officers.

