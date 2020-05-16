STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt plots Rs 16,200 crore plan for healthcare

7 superspecialty hospitals in Tribal regions, 6 medical colleges to be set up with `6,100 cr

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Nadu Nedu programme at CM's camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a step in the direction of improving public healthcare and health infrastructure, the State government has chalked out a plan with an outlay of Rs 16,200 crore. Reviewing Nadu-Nedu scheme, which envisages revamping of government hospitals and setting up additional medical colleges, with higher officials on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said every village should have a YSR Health Clinic (health sub-centre) so that in the crisis like COVID-19, medical aid can be provided without any delay.

It was decided to set up 10,000 village clinics and for the purpose Rs 2,026 crore has been earmarked. These sub-centres  will be in addition to the existing 1,086. The existing sub-centres will be renovated under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Officials informed the Chief Minister that they have identified 4,000 sites for the sub-centres and another 6,000 have to be identified. “By June 15, all the sites should be finalised,” Jagan told the officials. 

Discussing the aspects of primary health centres, area hospitals, and community health centres, officials informed that 149 more new PHCs will be added to the existing 1,138 across the State with an expenditure of Rs 256.99 crore and 989 PHCs would be refurbished with Rs 413.01 crore. Similarly, under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, 52 area hospitals and 169 community health centres will get a make-over with a total budget of Rs 1,236 crore.

Medical colleges 
In connection with the establishment of new medical colleges, the State government laid proposals to start seven superspecialty hospitals in Tribal areas and six medical colleges with attached institutions with an estimated budget of Rs 6,100 crore. Besides these, 15 more new medical colleges and nursing colleges along with the multi-specialty institutions have been proposed. 

The Chief Minister asked the officials to set up one nursing college attached to every medical college.  He inspected the models of the proposed medical colleges presented by officials and made some suggestions for improving the designs. He stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of works. He also reviewed the construction plans of the medical colleges presented by the officials. 
Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna (Nani), Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.

