147 more Vizag gas tragedy victims get Rs1 lakh compensation

“Highest compensation was announced by the Chief Minister. As per the directive of the chief minister, entire styrene monomer was transported to South Korea.

Ministers K Kannababu and M Srinivasa Rao, and MP Vijayasai Reddy hand over cheques to those discharged from KGH in Vizag on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/SRIKAKULAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said a YSR clinic will be set up at Venkatapuram, the most affected village due to the vapour leak at LG Polymers unit in Vizag, which claimed 12 lives and affected many others. He was speaking after distributing cheques of `1 lakh to 147 people, who were undergoing treatment in various private hospitals. The minister termed the gas leakage an “unfortunate incident” and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded instantly and visited King George Hospital to console the victims.

“Highest compensation was announced by the Chief Minister. As per the directive of the chief minister, entire styrene monomer was transported to South Korea. Now medical camps are being conducted in the affected villages,” the minister said and added that people’s health was the main concern of the government. Srinivasa Rao asked people not to worry and the government would take care of them. 

Victims Chandra Kiran and Pratyusha, who received cheques from the minister, said they ran away from their homes around 3 am as the pungent gas was spreading. However, on the way, they vomited and fell unconscious. They do not know who rescued them. When they regained consciousness, they were in hospital. The victims said doctors have given them good treatment, which helped their speedy recovery. 
They never expected that they would get compensation so soon.

They thanked Jagan for the same. Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said that the situation in Venkatapuram and adjacent villages was under control. He handed over a cheque for `1 crore to the family members of Chandra Mouli, the Andhra Medical College student, who died in LG Polymers gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, at his native village of Kavali in Santakaviti mandal in Srikakulam district. 

