69-year-old migrant worker dies of sunstroke just before reaching home in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A migrant worker on Saturday morning died due to sunstroke at Korlam village in Sompeta mandal. The deceased has been identified as Sivangi Raja Rao (69), a native of Kartalipalem village of Sompeta mandal. According to sources and Sompeta police, the deceased was working in a saw mill in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district.

As he had lost the job due to lockdown he decided to return to his village. On Friday evening, he negotiated with a lorry driver to drop him at Sompeta in Srikakulam. He started in Rajamahendravaram at 4 pm on Friday and reached Korlam village at 11 am on Saturday.

Soon after reaching Korlam, he started going on foot to the village, which is 2.5 km from the national highway-16. Unable to bear the heat, he took rest under tree shade. He then died. A case has been registered at Sompeta police station.