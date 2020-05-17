STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police lathi-charge migrant labourers who left shelter to travel home

Later all of them were taken back to the shelter home. 

Published: 17th May 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Hapless migrant workers caned in Andhra. (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

GUNTUR (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Police lathi-charged migrant labourers after they tried to leave shelter home and started to move towards their native states on Saturday.

According to state Information and Public Relation Department, on May 15, state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney ordered to send migrant labourers -- who were walking back to their home towns -- to relief centres.

After the order, more than 1,000 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Andhra Pradesh were shifted to a private club in Tadepalli.

"Next morning after having breakfast, some of them having cycles started to resume their journey. Almost 150 labourers reached on the bridge between Krishna and Guntur districts where police observed their movement and stopped them and used lathis," the Information and Public Relation Department stated.

Later all of them were taken back to the shelter home. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Police migrant labourers lockdown Guntur Migrant Workers
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp