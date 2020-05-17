Jal Shakti Minister calls for apex council meet; will Jagan turn tables on KCR?

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to convene a meeting and examine the detailed project reports (DPRs) pertaining to the enhancement of the Pothireddypadu head regulator capacity and other projects planned to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir.

In a letter to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, Shekhawat said he asked the KRMB to see if the proposed projects are as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “Until then, the KRMB is directed to ask AP to stop proceeding on these projects. I have also directed the officials to immediately call for a meeting of the apex council to discuss this,” he wrote.Following this, the KRMB wrote to the AP Irrigation Special Chief Secretary, asking him to furnish a DPR and respond to the objections raised by the Telangana government. AP Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said the reply was being drafted and will be submitted on Monday.

The response will state that the proposed project does not violate any the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, or the allocated share, sources said. “The proposed project is essentially a supplementary mechanism. We don’t have any means to use water between 800 ft and 854 ft. Even at 854 ft, we can draw only 6,000-7,000 cusecs through the Pothireddypadu head regulator, a senior official explained.

AP govt to turn tables on TS and KRMB

“Telangana has multiple projects to draw water in that range (800-854 ft). We will explain this to the KRMB,” the official added, and said they will mention that the water coming to Srisailam will also be used to generate power. Officials of the department contended that it would only be a violation if the government goes ahead with the project without seeking requisite permissions or even after the authority does not approve its plans.

“We are doing neither. There are no illegalities or contraventions. But what about Telangana, which has not even given KRMB jurisdiction over its projects, let alone seek permission for proposed projects?” another official asked. The government is of the view that several letters it had sent earlier over various inter-state issues remain unattended. “We are only going to draw what has been allocated to us. Our letter will reflect this,” the official asserted.

‘TS doesn’t even seek permission’

