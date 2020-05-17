Nellore administration allows Tamil Nadu migrant workers enter Andhra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore district administration, which had stopped the influx of migrant workers coming on foot and on bicycles for the past four days, have decided to allow them to enter the State from Saturday night onwards. After a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the district with Koyambedu link, Nellore police tightened security at the border check-posts located in Tada mandal and Sullurpeta.

Migrant workers who reached the border were shifted to relief camps in Sullurpeta and Tada for sometime. In addition to allowing vehicles carrying essentials from other States from the borders, police are also allowing people with proper documents issued by the local authorities.

They allowed migrant workers for some time and shifted them to the relief camps located in Naidupeta and Sullurpeta. On Saturday, police noticed a group of migrants walking on the highways and the railway tracks and caught 150 of them. Later, they were shifted to Chennai in trucks by the district administration.

However, with the Andhra Pradesh government deciding to facilitate movement of migrants walking on the roads by running intra-state buses, the district administration decided to allow the migrants from Tamil Nadu to the State. Medical teams were deputed at the borders and are conducting thermal screening on the people who are entering the borders.

