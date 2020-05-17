Only four COVID-19 survivors turn up for plasma donation in Andhra 

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of the health department are keen on collecting plasma from Covid-19 survivors so as to use it for treatment of patients as and when required, but not many are ready to donate the same. The State government began plasma collection at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, and Government General Hospital in Kurnool on May 6 for clinical trials of plasma therapy.

Among the 332 Covid-19 survivors, who completed 28 days after testing negative and are eligible for plasma donation, only four have turned up to donate plasma till Saturday. “There may be some misconception among the COVID survivors on plasma donation.

They fear it may cause weakness and other health problems. But it is far from the truth as plasma is nothing but the content of water in the blood. In fact, when there are no health problems when you donate blood, what is the problem in donating plasma? All the procedures will be followed while taking plasma like in the case of taking blood from the donors and it will be collected only from those who are fit,” COVID Command Control Room special officer Dr C Mallikarjuna Reddy told TNIE.

“Similarly, all the required tests like AIDS, malaria and other blood transmitted diseases will be conducted on the collected units of plasma, before preserving and transfusing to others. Thus, there is no need to have any apprehension either for the donors or the receivers,” he explained.

Stating that plasma therapy was not at all a new procedure, he said it has been practised for a long time right from dealing with whooping cough a century ago and some other diseases like measles, H1N1 influenza. “It is an acceptable, standard, safest and old treatment procedure,” Mallikarjuna Reddy said. The government expects to collect plasma (400 ml sample each) from at least 100 patients out of the 332 eligible Covid-19 survivors by educating them and reminding the social responsibility to come to the rescue of others. He said the plasma could be preserved for a year.

Agri-related shops to open from 7 am to 7 pm

To ensure unrestricted pre-sowing activities, movement of farmhands, transport, and sale of seeds, fertilizers, and other machinery during the ensuing Kharif season, the government has issued following orders

Free movement of agriculture produce, manufacturing, distribution and retail of agriculture inputs, sale of various agricultural machinery across the State without any restrictions except in the containment areas

All shops for sale/repair of agriculture machinery and equipment as well as for the sale of seed, fertilizers, and pesticides and other Agriculture inputs will be kept open from 7 am to 7 pm to avoid overcrowding in the shops

Unrestricted pre-sowing activities, movement of agricultural labourers, transport and sale of seeds and fertilizers, and other machinery

The district administration to facilitate free movement of agriculture workers and related department officials. Police asked to accept the passes issued by the local agricultural authorities /horticulture MAO/HO

As sowing of paddy and vegetables are the labor-intensive activities, the guidelines of social distancing, sanitisation and wearing masks should be followed by all involved in the agriculture operations

All the wholesale mandis for fruits and vegetables outside containment zones to function round the clock