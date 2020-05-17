STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six fall ill after ammonia gas leak from prawn processing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Though the incident occurred on Thursday, the issue came to light on Saturday with the family members of the six women staging a protest in front of the unit demanding justice. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Six women suffered nausea and vomiting following ammonia gas leakage in a prawn processing unit at Upputeru village in Kaikalur mandal. All the six women, who hail from a village in Maharastra, were reportedly undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be out of danger.

Though the incident occurred on Thursday, the issue came to light on Saturday with the family members of the six women staging a protest in front of the unit demanding justice. The prawn processing unit ‘Sri Srikanth Enterprises’ allegedly flouted lockdown restrictions by operating the business. It is also believed that the alleged unit lacks safety mechanism and did not obtain necessary permission from the fisheries department.

According to Kaikalur police, the six women, along with others, are reportedly working in the prawn cleaning section in the plant around 11 am on Thursday at the time of incident. By the time the unit management rushed to the spot, the women fell ill. Immediately, they were rushed to the nearby area hospital and were later referred to Kaikalur hospital for better treatment. 

