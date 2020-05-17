Suspended Andhra doctor creates ruckus on National Highway, arrested

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Narsipatnam area hospital anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar, who was recently suspended for making false allegations, was arrested on Saturday for creating public nuisance and attacking a police constable near the Port Hospital. The doctor created a flutter when he staged a sudden protest on the national highway, stating no particular reason.

The doctor, who was in his car, reportedly hit a biker. The youth later approached traffic police near Akkayyapalem. As the police confronted Sudhakar, he claimed that he is a Covid-19 patient and created disturbance in the area.

According to the IV Town police officials, Dr Sudhakar tore off his shirt, attacked and damaged a constable’s phone. Reportedly, he was drunk at the time. The doctor was then shifted to the IV Town police station in an autorickshaw. Dr Sudhakar was later shifted to the Government Hospital for Mental Care as he is reportedly suffering from acute and transient psychosis.