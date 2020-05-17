What is Telangana's problem if Andhra uses its share? Irrigation experts

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are engaged in a tussle over the proposed widening of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator (PHR) and lifting of water from the backwaters of Srisailam reservoir, irrigation experts in AP have come in support of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision, stating that it stands to benefit drought-prone Rayalaseema.

They argue that AP is within its right to take up the project, which is meant to provide water to the parched districts of Rayalaseema and parts of Nellore and Prakasam.

“What is the problem if AP draws water within its share?” questioned retired irrigation engineer M Subbarayudu. AP Water Users Associations Federation president AV Gopalakrishna Reddy, in a letter to the Chief Minister, pointed out that post bifurcation, Telangana took up new projects to benefit Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda.

Neither the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was informed nor necessary clearances from competent authorities like the apex council were obtained for the new irrigation projects taken up by Telangana. Most importantly the lower riparian State of AP was not informed, he said. According to Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy of Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi, it is absolutely necessary to increase the carrying capacity of canals to store more water in existing reservoirs in Rayalaseema region.

Another irrigation expert Haranath said technically the State was within its rights and Telangana, which went ahead with several projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers without the consent of AP, should not have any objection to the latest project, which is an enhancement of the capacity of an existing project.

Strongly believing that the widening of PHR is the need of the hour to provide water to several irrigation projects constructed based on Krishna surplus water in Rayalaseema in view of the decreasing flood days, Jagan announced widening of PHR to enhance its discharge capacity to 80,000 cusecs from the existing 44,000 cusecs.

His argument is simple and straightforward -- the needed water for the projects constructed in Rayalaseema region to cater to drinking and irrigation needs of the region cannot be supplied with the existing infrastructure.

Hence, there is a need for improving the same and widening of PHR is part of that exercise. After his announcement on May 5, the Water Resources Department issued an order (GO RT No 203) giving administrative approval to utilise 6 to 8 TMC per day from Srisailam reservoir. A sum of `6,829.15 crore was approved for Rayalaseema Pumping System (3 TMC a day) from Sangameswaram to SRMC and upgrading PHR to draw 80,000 cusecs of water from Srisailam, lining of SRBC and GNSS canals to draw 30,000 cusecs.

With apprehensions that if the project is allowed, ongoing projects in Telangana may suffer for want of water, the Telangana government and leaders vehemently opposed AP’s move describing it as illegal. However, AP countered it by stating that it is within its right to take up the enhancement works and it would only use its share of water. Jagan had stressed the need for taking a ‘humanitarian perspective’ of the issue as drought-hit Rayalaseema region is suffering even to meet its drinking needs.

“There are no two things about the importance of PHR to Rayalaseema as almost all projects in the region get water through it. Though the people of the region had sacrificed nearly 80,000 acres for Srisailam project, there was no allocation of water from the project to the region. How is it justified?” asked Kamini Venugopal Reddy, Rayalaseema JAC coordinator.

Elaborating on the issue, Subbarayudu said, “With the increase in the height of Almatti Dam in Karnataka to 534 metres, the flood days have further come down. Several projects constructed upstream of Srisailam project have only worsened the situation.”

He said PHR widening will also become a Srisailam dam safety measure as the flood pressure on it will get reduced. However, he suggested that instead of going for the lift scheme, the government consider getting water through gravity by constructing Siddeswaram weir. “Instead of engaging in a war of words, both AP and TS should discuss proper utilisation of Krishna and Godavari water,” he said.