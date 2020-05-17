STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

What is Telangana's problem if Andhra uses its share? Irrigation experts

They argue that AP is within its right to take up the project, which is meant to provide water to the parched districts of Rayalaseema and parts of Nellore and Prakasam.

Published: 17th May 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are engaged in a tussle over the proposed widening of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator (PHR) and lifting of water from the backwaters of Srisailam reservoir, irrigation experts in AP have come in support of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision, stating that it stands to benefit drought-prone Rayalaseema.  

They argue that AP is within its right to take up the project, which is meant to provide water to the parched districts of Rayalaseema and parts of Nellore and Prakasam.

“What is the problem if AP draws water within its share?” questioned retired irrigation engineer M Subbarayudu. AP Water Users Associations Federation president AV Gopalakrishna Reddy, in a letter to the Chief Minister, pointed out that post bifurcation, Telangana took up new projects to benefit Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda. 

Neither the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was informed nor necessary clearances from competent authorities like the apex council were obtained for the new irrigation projects taken up by Telangana. Most importantly the lower riparian State of AP was not informed, he said. According to Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy of Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi, it is absolutely necessary to increase the carrying capacity of canals to store more water in existing reservoirs in Rayalaseema region. 

Another irrigation expert Haranath said technically the State was within its rights and Telangana, which went ahead with several projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers without the consent of AP, should not have any objection to the latest project, which is an enhancement of the capacity of an existing project. 

Strongly believing that the widening of PHR is the need of the hour to provide water to several irrigation projects constructed based on Krishna surplus water in Rayalaseema in view of the decreasing flood days, Jagan announced widening of PHR to enhance its discharge capacity to 80,000 cusecs from the existing 44,000 cusecs.

His argument is simple and straightforward --  the needed water for the projects constructed in Rayalaseema region to cater to drinking and irrigation needs of the region cannot be supplied with the existing infrastructure.

Hence, there is a need for improving the same and widening of PHR is part of that exercise.  After his announcement on May 5, the Water Resources Department issued an order (GO RT No 203) giving administrative approval to utilise 6 to 8 TMC per day from Srisailam reservoir. A sum of `6,829.15 crore was approved for Rayalaseema Pumping System (3 TMC a day) from Sangameswaram to SRMC and upgrading PHR to draw 80,000 cusecs of water from Srisailam, lining of SRBC and GNSS canals to draw 30,000 cusecs. 

With apprehensions that if the project is allowed, ongoing projects in Telangana may suffer for want of water, the Telangana government and leaders vehemently opposed AP’s move describing it as illegal.  However, AP countered it by stating that it is within its right to take up the enhancement works and it would only use its share of water. Jagan had stressed the need for taking a ‘humanitarian perspective’ of the issue as drought-hit Rayalaseema region is suffering even to meet its drinking needs.

“There are no two things about the importance of PHR to Rayalaseema as almost all projects in the region get water through it. Though the people of the region had sacrificed nearly 80,000 acres for Srisailam project, there was no allocation of water from the project to the region. How is it justified?” asked Kamini Venugopal Reddy, Rayalaseema JAC coordinator. 

Elaborating on the issue, Subbarayudu said, “With the increase in the height of Almatti Dam in Karnataka to 534 metres, the flood days have further come down. Several projects constructed upstream of Srisailam project have only worsened the situation.” 

He said PHR widening will also become a Srisailam dam safety measure as the flood pressure on it will get reduced. However, he suggested that instead of going for the lift scheme, the government consider getting water through gravity by constructing Siddeswaram weir. “Instead of engaging in a war of words, both AP and TS should discuss proper utilisation of Krishna and Godavari water,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna river Krishna TS vs AP water
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp