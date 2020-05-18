STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh ONGC staff plugs gas leak in pipeline

They brought the situation under control by reducing pressure. 

Published: 18th May 2020 09:41 AM

ONGC

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) staff on Saturday evening plugged a minor gas leak reported from an underground pipeline from a well at Kesanapalli village in Malikipuram mandal of East Godavari district.

The official communication by the ONGC said; “The minor gas leak has been reported at one of the wells at the Kesanapalli site and it has been plugged by the crew immediately.” Police said the gas leaked around 6 pm. ONGC technicians rushed to the spot and closed down all the wells immediately. They brought the situation under control by reducing pressure. 

ONGC gas leak Andhra Pradesh
