LG Polymers fulfills Andhra govt's demand to move styrene at Vizag plant to South Korea

VISAKHAPATNAM: LG Polymers on Monday said it had successfully completed the transportation of the styrene monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the tanks at the Visakhapatnam Port to South Korea as a precautionary measure.

Leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers India Private Limited plant at Venkatapuram on May 7 led to the death of 12 villagers and thousands of people in the nearby villages falling sick.

The state government took a serious view of the gas leak and asked LG Polymers to shift the entire styrene monomer from its plant as well as in the port from Visakhapatnam.

In a statement on Monday, the Managing Director of LG Polymers, Jeong Sunkey said, "There is now no SM left at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag. Additionally, in collaboration with related institutions, we are devoting our resources to analyse the cause of the accident, prevent re-occurrence, and most importantly provide assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Our immediate focus is to provide assistance to the people in the local area to help them continue with their normal lives as soon as possible."

The statement further said that an LG Polymers team of technical experts from the Seoul headquarters has arrived at the plant. "With their help, we have already commissioned a special task force consisting of more than 200 people to actively support the bereaved victims and families," LG Polymers said.

The team has been visiting people at the hospitals and their homes. "Food and medical services have been organized for the returning residents. Various support activities such as supplying medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued. Furthermore, Suraksha Hospital has been set up and will take care of all residents’ health check-ups and future treatment," the statement said.

"The helpline number has been actively attended to respond to queries from the villagers. We have also simultaneously set up a direct email for any queries the villagers may have. A total of more than 110,000 meals have been provided to the local residents and we have also responded to more than 101 requests on our helpline number from May 13 to 17. We will continue to do our best to ensure life is returned to normal," LG Polymers said.