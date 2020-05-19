66-year-old woman arrested for questioning Andhra Pradesh government over Vizag gas leak

By IANS

GUNTUR: The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against 66-year-old P Ranganayakamma for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media on the Vizag gas leak and the government’s response to it.

The CID is also investigating the role of a man, Malladi Raghunath, in the matter. A case under Sections of 505 (2) (making statements that create or promote enmity),153 (A) (indulging in wanton vilification), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 120-B r/w 34 (criminal conspiracy) and also under Section 67 of IT Act, 2008 was registered against the woman.

The woman, in her social media account, raised 20 questions such as why there were no arrests in Vizag gas leak and why the government allowed the leftover styrene to be sent back to South Korea. Meanwhile, TDP leaders met Ranganayakamma at her residence in Guntur on Tuesday.

Ranganayakamma said she did not have any bad intentions and merely shared a post of one her friends. She said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh contacted her over phone and extended support to legally fight the case.