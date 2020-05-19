STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC refuses to issue notices to Centre, pollution control boards after plea by LG Polymers

The main objection of LG Polymers appears to be the formation of too many committees, in particular the NGT, to probe the Vizag gas leak.

Published: 19th May 2020 02:15 PM

Victims of LG Polymers gas leakage staged a protest at the Rajendra Prasad Ward and demanded better treatment at KGH in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to issue notices to the AP Pollution Control Board, Visakhapatnam District Collector, Central PCB and the Centre on a petition filed by LG Polymers objecting to the constitution of seven committees to probe the gas leak at its plant in RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.

The apex court directed LG Polymers to impress upon the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a committee formed by the AP High Court is already looking into the issue. "Since the HC was the one to take action first thus you may impress upon the NGT that a committee formed by a court of constitutional authority has been formed," it said and posted the matter for further hearing to June 8.

The main objection of LG Polymers appears to be formation of too many committees, in particular, the NGT to probe the Vizag gas leak.

The three-judge bench of the SC headed by Justice UU Lalit heard the petition filed by LG Polymers.

Appearing on behalf of LG Polymers, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said there is a committee appointed by the National Human Rights Commission, another committee of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and another one appointed by the central government and argued as to how many (committees) should oversee this (probe).

Rohatgi further added that the petitioner had deposited the entire amount (Rs 50 crore) as directed by the NGT on the 'polluters pay principle'. "We are not trying to stay the proceedings or halt the payment. But now seven committees have been formed, one by HC, one by Central Govt...," he argued.

After hearing the senior counsel's arguments, the Bench observed that since the High Court was the first to form a Committee, LG Polymers may inform the same to the NGT on June 1, when the tribunal hears the matter.

The styrene gas leak from the LG plant in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam district on May 7 resulted in the death of 12 persons and left thousands of people affected.

