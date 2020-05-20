5-year-old boy dies as car turns turtle at NSP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A five-year-old boy died after the car in which he was travelling turned turtle near Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Inakollu Srinivasa Rao (30), a taxi driver by profession, was going to his mother-in-law’s house at Ammanbrolu from his native place Puttacheruvupalem. Along with his son Akhiranandan (5), two of the boy’s cousins Chandu (16) and Chakri (12) were also travelling in the car.

When the car reached NSP, Srinivasa Rao lost control of the vehicle and the car turned turtle. Akhiranandan suffered severe head injury and died on the spot. The other two children and Srinivasa Rao escaped with minor injuries.