Four from Andhra Pradesh on Centre’s Garbage Free Cities list 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from Andra Pradesh found place in the star rating of Garbage Free Cities list, which was announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs on Tuesday.

They are Sattenapalli Municipality in Guntur district, Chirala of Prakasam, Palamaneru of Chittoor and Visakhapatnam. The ministry had earlier appointed an independent agency, Kantar, for finding 1 star, 3-star, 5 star and 7-star garbage-free cities to ensure transparency.

Municipalities which ensure door-to-door garbage collection, segregation at source, cleanliness at public places, commercial and residential areas and others found place in the list. The process of ranking cities and towns in the country on the basis of cleanliness was first conducted in 2016, which covered 73 cities. The second and third round of the survey in 2017 and 2018 covered 434 cities with a population of one lakh and above and 4,203 cities respectively. The fourth edition of the survey was conducted across 4,237 towns and cities and 62 Cantonment Boards.