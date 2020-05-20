STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get ready for Kharif before monsoon: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

8.43 lakh quintals of seeds are ready; paddy and groundnut seeds have been dispatched to districts, says  CM 

Published: 20th May 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Nadu Nedu programme at CM's camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to complete preparations for Kharif season before the onset of monsoon. He said under Rythu Bhrosa, already Rs 3,675 crore had been given to the farmers so that they can invest the same on the crops they are going to cultivate during Kharif. “The first step of preparation to Kharif has been taken on May 15 by crediting the amount to the accounts of the farmers. The second step commenced on May 18 with the distribution of seeds at the village level itself. It is the first time seeds distribution is being done at the village level,” Jagan said. 

A total of 8.43 lakh quintals of seeds are ready for distribution and already, paddy and groundnut seeds have been dispatched to districts.  District collectors were directed to ensure that there are no spurious seeds and pesticides and there should not be any complaints of losses due to them. From June 1 onwards, fertilisers will be distributed to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and 11 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers are kept ready. 

The Chief Minister stressed the need to hold Irrigation Advisory Board meetings and formulate action plans for the release of water for irrigation. Officials were directed to set up Agriculture Advisory Boards at village, mandal and district levels. 

MGNREGS works
The Centre has allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore for MGNREGS works in order to provide work for the migrant workers who return home due to COVID-19. Pointing it out, the Chief Minister asked the officials to provide job cards for more people and see that no one is left without work.

Drinking water
District collectors were asked to initiate steps for addressing drinking water problems in the next 2-3 days. As of now, 3021 habitations are being provided water through 14,861 trips of tankers, and steps have been taken for providing water to livestock in Chittoor, Anantapur and Prkasadm districts. Measures are being taken to supply drinking water to 120 places in urban areas, he said. 

Stock enough sand 
The Chief Minister asked the officials to stock enough sand before the onset of Monsoon and initiate measures to prevent illegal transportation of sand and liquor. For the first time, police have been tasked with preventing sand and liquor smuggling and a separate unit has been created for the purpose. Use technology, including surveillance cameras, wherever needed, he stressed.  The Chief Minister said the focus is on reducing consumption of alcohol by increasing price and decreasing the number of shops. At the same time, belt shops and permit rooms were removed.  

