KRMB asks Andhra Pradesh not to draw any more water from Krishna projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the State Water Resources officials informed the Krishna River Board Management (KRMB) that they intend to draw only the allocated share of water from Krishna basin as a response to the complaint filed by Telangana government, board member secretary A Paramesham wrote to the State on Tuesday stating the utilisations for Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal, Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) and Muchhummarri Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) exceeded the approved indents.

While the board requested the State not to draw more water and asked to not give a scope for the other state - Telangana -- to complaint, the state officials asserted that they have not been drawing water from the said schemes for some time now. The KRMB, in a letter to the Engineer-in-Chief (irrigation), prepared the water utilisation account by both twin Telugu states from the two common reservoirs - Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam - vis-à-vis the water release order issued in April this year.

“It is to inform that the utilisations made as on May 19 for the outlets/systems such as Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal, HNSS and Mucchumarri LIS exceeded the approved indents up to the end of May. In view of the above, it is requested to not draw further water from above systems so as to meet needs of drinking water till the onset of monsoon.

Further it is requested to follow the water release orders of the KRMB in letter and spirit without giving scope for the other State to complaint,” the letter said. However, the state government officials stated that they have stopped drawls from the said three systems long ago. “We have stopped utilising water from the systems mentioned in the letter already. We are strictly abiding by the KRMB water release orders. We will send the same as our reply,” Engineer-in-Chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy told TNIE, after confirming that the letter has been received. The reply is expected to be sent in the next couple of days.

Water utilisation 980.738

TMC: Water (as per April order) 647.287

TMC: AP share 333.451

TMC: TS share AP’s water utilisation: 647.559 TMC

220.329 TMC from Srisailam, 349.061 TMC from Nagarjuna Sagar project and 78.169 TMC from Tungabhadra

TS water utilisation: 272.846 TMC

51.344 TMC from Srisailam, 148.806 TMC from Nagarjuna Sagar, 5.93 TMC from Tungabhadra, 57.283 TMC from Jurala and 9.483 from medium irrigation projects

60.333 TMC available for both States as of May 19 of which TS has 56.159 TMC and AP 4 TMC