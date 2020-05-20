Time to get wheels of the economy rolling again: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday chalked out a plan to revive the state’s economy and restore normalcy. At a video conference with district collectors and other officials, he said there is a need to open up the State’s economy during Lockdown 4.0.

“On the one hand we have to continue our efforts to contain the spread of the virus, and on the other hand, we should focus on restarting economic activities. The economy should be completely revived,” he said and emphasised the role of district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs). Collectors were told to take precautions and restart all economic activities except shopping malls, cinemas, and religious institutions and programmes. They were asked to ensure people wear masks and practise social distancing. Public transport services will resume in a couple of days, he reminded them.

Jagan said Collectors and SPs are his strength, and their performance reflects the government’s. “All of you performed wonderfully in containing the spread of coronavirus,” he said, and hailed the efforts of village/ward volunteers, village secretariat staff, Asha workers, ANMs, doctors, police personnel, and sanitation staff, among others.

The Chief Minister further asked officials to raise awareness to ensure Covid-19 patients are not stigmatised. “Though we have to live with Covid-19, one should not discriminate against patients. The situation should be such that people volunteer to get tested and treated if they have symptoms. People should be educated on whom to contact, where to get tested, and what facilities are available,” he said, and told Collectors to ensure YSR village/ward clinics are set up at the earliest.

CM Jagan unveils calendar for revitalisation of State economy

Jagan also unveiled a calendar for the revitalisation of the economy, for which he said Collectors and Joint Collectors must take the lead. As per the calendar, the first installment of incentive arrears withheld by the previous government to MSMEs (worth Rs 905 crore) will be cleared by May 22, and the rest in June. MSMEs employ at least 10 lakh people, and they have to become self-reliant, he said, adding that a government order has been issued to waive their electricity charges for three months.

By May 26, all archakas, pastors, and imams will get Rs 5,000 each, and on May 30, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) will be launched. RBKs will be a game-changer for the rural economy and revolutionise the village ecosystem. A dedicated Joint Collector will be appointed for each district to look after RBKs.

Marking YS Rajasekahra Reddy’s birth anniversary on July 8, house pattas for 27 lakh beneficiaries will be distributed under the ‘Housing for Poor’ scheme, and August 26 will see construction of 15 lakh houses sanctioned under the YSR Housing scheme, the Chief Minister said, adding that this will open up the economy by creating jobs. He told officials to complete land acquisition for the ‘housing for poor’ scheme by May 31. “Let no eligible person be left out. Make May 21 the last day for applying, May 30 for verification, and June 7 for publishing the final list, he said, adding that Rs 4,436.47 crore has been released for the programme.

Buses could be back tomorrow

APSRTC is likely to resume bus services within the state from Thursday. Officials said plans are on to initially operate city buses in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam