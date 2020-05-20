STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vande Bharat Mission: Two airports in Andhra receive 459 stranded Indians

The international airport in Visakhapatnam received two flights, one from Manila (Philippines) and the other from Abu Dhabi with 166 and 148 passengers respectively on Tuesday night.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: An Air India flight carrying 145 people stranded in London, landed at Vijayawada Airport here on Wednesday, as part of the biggest ever off-shore evacuation drive of Indian citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The international airport in Visakhapatnam received two flights, one from Manila (Philippines) and the other from Abu Dhabi with 166 and 148 passengers respectively on Tuesday night, airport authorities said.

The national carrier from London arrived via Mumbai at the Airport at 8 AM, Vijayawada Airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said adding this was the first flight received after the lockdown was enforced across the country including Andhra Pradesh.

"As per protocols all the passengers were checked and sent to quarantine with the help of the state government. Immigration and customs clearance was done here only. The flight landed as an international transit flight," the official told PTI.

"We have set up five medical counters for screening of the passengers. Also, we have set up counters district-wise for the convenience of the passengers," he said.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director Raj Kishore said the aerodrome received two Air India flights, one from Abu Dhabi and the other from Manila (Philippines) on Tuesday night as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

According to him, the Manila flight landed in Vizag Airport via Mumbai at 9.50 PM, while the Abu Dhabi flight arrived at 8.30 PM.

He said all the passengers were screened thoroughly and sent to quarantine as per their choice, either paid or state- run facilities.

"None of the passengers was symptomatic," Kishore said.

One person died of coronavirus in the state, where 68 fresh cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,557, a bulletin from the government said on Wednesday.

The lone death was reported in Kurnool, taking the toll in the state to 53.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, 10 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 9159 people were tested and 43 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1639.

The number of active patients are now at 715.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 128 active cases, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vande Bharat Mission Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp