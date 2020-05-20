STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag Gas tragedy 'victims' hit road again seeking free ration for 2 months 

The protesters demanded free ration and essentials for two months, health cards for all and setting up of a multi-speciality hospital in the village.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

LG Polymers India firm in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Mild tension prevailed on Tuesday at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram when residents, mostly women, staged a sit-in demanding more relief as their village was badly affected. 
Their discontent triggered into a protest as hundreds of villagers started moving towards LG Polymers gate on Tuesday. However, they were stopped by the police. They said people of Venkatapuram gave their lands for the plant and the village now was suffering from the tragedy.

The protesters demanded free ration and essentials for two months, health cards for all and setting up of a multi-speciality hospital in the village. The Chief Minister had announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of those who died, Rs 10 lakh for those who underwent treatment on ventilators, Rs 1 lakh for those who were hospitalised and Rs 25,000 for those who were in hospital for three days. 

E Appa Rao of Venkatapuram said after they returned to the villages, officials asked them not to consume any food and water in their houses. "When people opened the doors of houses, gas was present and all edible items got damaged. Even furniture such sofas, cots and beds were also damaged. As per NEERI advice, we have disposed of everything. For the first four days, the GVMC officials arranged food, including breakfast lunch and dinner. Later, LG Polymers supplied food and later it stopped food supply," he explained. "Now, we don’t have any commodities to consume. The damage is far more than the compensation we got," he claimed. 

Minister visits  affected areas
Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and former MLA Vijaya Prasad visited the affected areas of LG Polymers gas leak on Tuesday.  "The revamp of harmful industries across the state will begin from LG Polymers to ensure public safety and welfare," said Srinivasa Rao. He further assured the residents that the government and courts are with the people and public welfare is high priority for the state government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers free ration essentials Vizag gas leak
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp